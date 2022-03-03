Advertisement

One person flown to hospital after house fire

Woman suffers serious burns in house fire
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST
UPDATE 3/3/22 @ 8:50 a.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was flown to the hospital Thursday after a home caught on fire in the Branchland area of Lincoln County.

Firefighters say the call about flames showing at the home along Two Mile Road came in just before 5:30 a.m.

Two people were inside of the home when the fire started, officials say.

Both managed to get out, but one woman had to be flown to the hospital with serious burns to her chest.

A member of the family told the WSAZ crew on scene, he believes the fire started when a cat knocked over clothes onto a space heater in a bedroom.

Firefighters described the home as a ‘total loss.’

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the Branchland area.

According to a dispatcher with Lincoln County 911, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire is on the 400 block of Two Mile Road.

The dispatcher told WSAZ the home was occupied and one person was flown to the hospital.

We have a WSAZ crew enroute to the fire.

