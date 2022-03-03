Advertisement

Playoffs continue for Ky boys & Ohio girls

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dreams of a state tournament appearance are still alive for a select few basketball teams in our region. From the 16th Region, Boyd County and Rowan County advanced to the semi-finals while Martin County and Pikeville did the same in the 15th Region.

In Ohio girls regional semi-finals, Fairland is still alive while Wheelersburg’s season ended.

Here are the highlights from the Kentucky boys games that aired Wednesday night on WSAZ Sports.

