First Warning Forecast | Heading Up, Just In Time

It’s Not Often The Best Is Reserved For A Saturday
First Warning Forecast
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite a start 20-degrees colder than yesterday’s, we’ll already be milder than at any hour of the day yesterday by the time we cross into the afternoon. This time of year, the sunshine is able to command more authority on those temperatures compared to the general wind-flow. It rises higher, and stays out longer. We’ll end up in the upper 50s and lower 60s today, but the real starts tomorrow. We’ll have a nice-and-easy night as well, easing back into the 40s.

A wave of clouds crosses overhead early Saturday morning, signifying the entrance into our next airmass of warmth. Once we get back out into the hazy sunshine, a southerly wind-flow will work in-tandem to push us well into the 70s, warmest of the young year thus-far, even going back to November. This is definitely the day to get out in yard, clean things up, prepare the flower beds -- but it is NOT the time for any burning. There are local ordinances and state laws that govern this of course, but weather-wise, it’s simply prudent to wait until we get some rain and less wind before we start a burn pile. We are quite vulnerable to brush fires this time of year.

Sunday maintains the 70-degree warmth, but will be bringing showers back into the mix. These will be scattered, with opportunities for some rain-free patches at times, but you’ll have to make use of our WSAZ Weather App (it’s free) to pick those spots. Spring-time temperatures will lend themselves to spring-time rumbles too, so Monday afternoon we’ll be listening for the thunder as we transition back to some seasonably cooler air on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

