Road work underway on U.S. 60

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Dave Rymer is no stranger to U.S. 60 in Boyd County.

He travels it about five days a week.

“In the afternoons, it can become very busy,” Rymer said.

Currently, work is underway on a $45 million project to upgrade U.S. 60 west of Cannonsburg in Boyd County.

The project began in late February.

The reconstruction project will transform the old, narrow 4-mile section of U.S. 60 between the I-64 interchange at Coalton and the state Route 180 intersection at Cannonsburg into a straighter, three-lane-style highway with two wider through-traffic lanes, center turn lanes, right-turn lanes, and paved shoulders. The project also includes the replacement of three aging bridges and improvements to the KY 5-US 60 intersection.

“It will make it easier, and it’s going to be convenient for everybody,” Rymer said.

Nearly 12,000 vehicles use the road daily.

Allen Blair, public information officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, said the project’s goal is to improve safety and ease congestion.

“When you create a turn lane on a highway system to separate the turning traffic, that reduces the chance of having a rear-end collision,” Blair said.

As construction ramps up, Blair encourages drivers to stay vigilant through the work zone.

“They’re moving utilities out of the way, and land clearings began along the highway,” Blair said. “There could be some flagged traffic down the road later in the springtime.”

Contractors do not expect any lane closures on U.S. 60 until about mid-March, but motorists should watch for possible speed limit changes, construction equipment entering and leaving the highway, and intermittent flagged traffic.

Construction and traffic impacts will ramp up by summer. Lane closures, blasting schedules, and other changes will be announced as work progresses during the next two years.

KYTC said it expects the road project to be completed in two years.

Road work schedules are subject to change, but to inform drivers of upcoming detours and changes in traffic patterns, the agency established a website that will be updated throughout the project. Once that website is up and running, WSAZ will include the link.

