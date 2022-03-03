Advertisement

Tornado Tragedy | A Decade of Resilience

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Unthinkable tornado devastation hit parts of the Tri-State 10 years ago today on March 2, 2012.

Tornado Tragedy | A Decade of Resilience, a WSAZ special, marks the grim anniversary and highlights the resilient spirit of communities that have rebuilt.

Our staff, including Tim Irr, chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier, Brandon Butcher, Sarah Sager and Andrew Colegrove, interviewed several affected by the tornadoes, which hit all three states in our coverage area.

Among those we spoke with was West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter. The Morgan County, Kentucky, community was hit by an EF-3 tornado that leveled many businesses and homes, killed six people and injured at least 75.

That same night, twisters affected other parts of the region, including southern Wayne County, West Virginia, and Otway, Ohio, in Scioto County.

In the face of destruction, communities picked up the pieces and rebuilt.

If you missed the special that aired Wednesday night on WSAZ, just click or tap on the video link with this story.

