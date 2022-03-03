Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.

West Virginia State Police identified the driver as Dakota Taylor.

According to Charleston Police, it started late Wednesday night as a domestic incident in Nitro.

Police say Taylor then came to CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital and when they approached him, he took off with his 1-year-old toddler in the car.

Metro 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County say Taylor left the hospital around midnight.

According to the criminal complaint, police started chasing the car once it entered South Charleston.

The chase lasted about 20 miles, heading into Cabell County. At least seven different law enforcement agencies were involved.

The criminal complaint says in part, “The defendant operated his vehicle at speeds in excess of 85 mph, even though Culloden where the speed limit was 40, passed numerous motorists traveling on US. 60, and the defendant disregarded the centerline.”

According to the Hurricane Police Department, the chase ended on Charleys Creek Road.

We’ve been told the toddler is OK and wasn’t hurt during the chase.

Taylor is currently facing two charges, child neglect resulting in injury and fleeing from officers, but the criminal complaint says more charges are pending in Putnam and Kanawha counties.

If Taylor is convicted of the two charges he faces, he could spend between two and 10 years in prison.

