Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST
(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

