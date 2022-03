2022 WV state girls tourney is set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are just 32 teams left to compete for four state girls basketball titles in West Virginia next week in Charleston. Here’s the complete list of teams and times with the state championship games taking place Saturday March 12th.

Stay tuned to WSAZ Sports for wall to wall coverage of the tournament which begins Tuesday with Class A games.

Class AAAA quarterfinals

Game 1 – No. 6 Jefferson vs. No. 3 Wheeling Park – Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 7 Spring Mills vs. No. 2 Morgantown – Thursday, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 8 George Washington vs. No. 1 Huntington – Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 5 Capital vs. No. 4 Cabell Midland – Thursday, 9 p.m.

Class AAAA semifinals

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 9 p.m.

Game 7 – Championship – Saturday, 8 p.m.

Class AAA quarterfinals

Game 1 – No. 6 Keyser vs. No. 3 North Marion – Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 7 Philip Barbour vs. No. 2 Logan – Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 8 Sissonville vs. No. 1 Fairmont Senior – Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 5 PikeView vs. No. 4 Nitro – Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Class AAA semifinals

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Game 7 – Championship – Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Class AA quarterfinals

Game 1 – No. 5 Frankfort vs. No. 4 Petersburg – Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 8 Buffalo vs. No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic – Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 6 Summers County vs. No. 3 St. Marys – Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 – No. 7 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 2 Wyoming East – Wednesday, 7:15 p.m.

Class AA semifinals

Game 5 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Friday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Friday, 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Championship – Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Class A quarterfinals

Game 1 – No. 6 Tucker County vs. No. 3 Tug Valley – Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 7 River View vs. No. 2 Cameron – Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 8 Union vs. No. 1 Gilmer County – Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 5 Webster County vs. No. 4 Doddridge County – Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Class A semifinals

Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Thursday, 11:15 a.m.

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner – Thursday, 7:15 p.m.

Game 7 – Championship – Saturday, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.