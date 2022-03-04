25 arrested during Charleston warrant sweep

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A warrant sweep in Charleston resulted in 25 arrests, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The department’s Warrants Division and Hybrid Unit says the sweep focused on habitual offenders accused of various crimes ranging from trespassing and disorderly conduct to destruction of property, littering and possession of a controlled substance.

A total of 25 arrests were made during the sweep in which 18 of the 25 arrested had multiple Capias’ for failing to appear for their scheduled hearing, the department reports.

