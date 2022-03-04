Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After nearly two months in the hospital, Piper King made her trip home.

She was described by her mom as a little spitfire, but her life forever changed after an accident during playtime when Piper fell from her playmat at home. It happened Jan. 14.

Piper’s aunt, Heather Hall, explains when the fall happened, the 2-year-old was knocked unconscious. When she woke up, she could not walk. By the time she got to Cabell Huntington Hospital by ambulance, she had lost the function of her arms and legs.

“She has Chiari malformation, which we did not know until the fall that actually caused the fall to be a lot more severe,” Hall said.

Doctors at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus discovered Piper had severe Chiari malformation, a condition when brain tissue extends into the spinal canal.

“Now we are dealing with a spinal chord injury that is her complete cervical,” Hall said.

She said the injury left Piper paralyzed from the neck down. A GoFundMe is set up to help support Piper’s recovery.

“They expect her to be quadriplegic, to need the vent, she has a feeding tube and a 3% percent chance to ever walk again,” Hall said.

Hall said Piper will undergo extensive therapy. There is a small chance she could walk again -- but no matter what, Piper is loved.

The King family will continue a long road to recovery with the Lincoln County and West Hamlin community coming to support them through the process.

