Advertisement

Costco membership fees may rise this year

The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.
The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Something to think about the next time you’re at Costco grabbing a 28-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese: The cost to get in the store may be going up.

Costco membership fees could increase later this year for the first time since 2017.

The wholesale club’s chief financial officer said it’ll happen at some point, but when and how much it’ll increase is still up in the air.

The cost of the Costco membership typically increases every five and a half years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

'The Courtship's' Nicole Remy on Studio 3
‘The Courtship’s’ Nicole Remy on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering on Studio 3
Muffaletta with The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering