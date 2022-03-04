Firefighters investigate house fire in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Danville Volunteer Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Boone County.

Firefighters rushed to control the fire Thursday night, but by the time they arrived, it was already up in flames.

“We do believe that this was an accidental fire,” Danville Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Gregory Hager said.

After talking with neighbors at the nearby mobile home park, Hager said no one was living in the home.

“They’ve had problems with squatters in the house before,” he said. “They do believe that the squatters either turned the lamp over or got something close to it to catch it on fire.”

With the help of the Madison and Spruce River volunteer fire departments, Hager said there were no injuries and the fire didn’t spread to any of the surrounding homes.

“There’s a gas well just adjacent to the property. So, we were really worried about making sure that we kept getting the power lines off of that cool-down surrounding structures. Thankfully, we didn’t have any direct exposure problems,” Hager said.

Mark Casternine lives just down the road from the site. He said in all his years, he’s never seen a fire like this so close to him.

“Makes you feel weird, you know. I mean, you never know what’s gonna happen to one day the next. I’m glad nobody was living in the house when it happened.”

