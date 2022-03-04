Firefighters, leaders remember lives lost in Woolworth fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate the anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire. which claimed the lives of seven members of the Charleston Fire Department in 1949.

Members of the Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston West Virginia Firefighters Local 317 joined Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin for a moment of silence, bell ringing and wreath laying.

The Woolworth building is located on the corner of Quarrier and Capitol streets.

The building caught fire in the early morning hours of March 4, 1949.

Seven Charleston firefighters were killed in the fire fight and at least 15 other firefighters were injured that day.

At the time of the fire, it was the biggest casualty count of any fire department in the United States.

Today, the fire remains the largest loss of life for the Charleston Fire Department.

The names of the seven firemen were memorialized on a bronze marker that still hangs on the building that now stands at the location where they died.

“The Charleston Fire Department’s here to protect the City of Charleston at all times, three hundred and sixty-five days a year. We’re proud of it and want to do the best we can to protect it and the citizens and anyone who visits,” said Chief Shawn Wanner, Charleston Fire Department. “We’ve been here a long time. I’ve been here almost twenty-six years, so we want to make sure that the younger guys know to carry on this tradition. It’s very important that it be carried on just because of the sacrifice that was made. We just hope that it doesn’t happen again. I hope no fire department has to suffer that kind of a tragic event.”

