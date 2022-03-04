Advertisement

Firefighters, leaders remember lives lost in Woolworth fire

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston West...
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston West Virginia Firefighters Local 317 to commemorate the anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire with a moment of silence, bell ringing and wreath laying(City of Charleston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate the anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire. which claimed the lives of seven members of the Charleston Fire Department in 1949.

Members of the Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston West Virginia Firefighters Local 317 joined Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin for a moment of silence, bell ringing and wreath laying.

The Woolworth building is located on the corner of Quarrier and Capitol streets.

The building caught fire in the early morning hours of March 4, 1949.

Seven Charleston firefighters were killed in the fire fight and at least 15 other firefighters were injured that day.

At the time of the fire, it was the biggest casualty count of any fire department in the United States.

Today, the fire remains the largest loss of life for the Charleston Fire Department.

The names of the seven firemen were memorialized on a bronze marker that still hangs on the building that now stands at the location where they died.

“The Charleston Fire Department’s here to protect the City of Charleston at all times, three hundred and sixty-five days a year. We’re proud of it and want to do the best we can to protect it and the citizens and anyone who visits,” said Chief Shawn Wanner, Charleston Fire Department. “We’ve been here a long time. I’ve been here almost twenty-six years, so we want to make sure that the younger guys know to carry on this tradition. It’s very important that it be carried on just because of the sacrifice that was made. We just hope that it doesn’t happen again. I hope no fire department has to suffer that kind of a tragic event.”

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston West...
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston West Virginia Firefighters Local 317 to commemorate the anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire with a moment of silence, bell ringing and wreath laying(City of Charleston)
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston West...
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston West Virginia Firefighters Local 317 to commemorate the anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire with a moment of silence, bell ringing and wreath laying(City of Charleston)
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston West...
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin today joined the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston West Virginia Firefighters Local 317 to commemorate the anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire with a moment of silence, bell ringing and wreath laying(City of Charleston)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.,

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

'The Courtship's' Nicole Remy on Studio 3
‘The Courtship’s’ Nicole Remy on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering on Studio 3
Muffaletta with The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3