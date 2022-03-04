Firefighters rescue dog in crate during house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters spent Friday morning putting out a house fire on the 400 block of Tennessee Ave.

The fire broke out just after 7 a.m.

Flames from that fire also spread to the home next door, but firefighters say that home suffered minor damage.

Firefighters tell WSAZ four people were home at the time of the fire, but they all made it out safely.

A dog, however, was stuck on the second floor inside a crate.

Firefighters were met with heavy fire in the front of the house when they got to the scene.

Crews determined that flames spread from the first to the second floor of the home.

“Our crews were able to knock the fire out pretty quickly and while they were knocking the fire out on the second floor, they were able to rescue a dog out of a crate,” said Assistant Chief David Wagoner. “I was very surprised with the volume of fire we had on arrival. Our guys made that push for the second floor, extinguishing the fire and were able to save that dog.”

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner says the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

The home isn’t a total loss, but it is heavily damaged.

The dog was taken to the animal hospital by a humane officer to be checked out but is expected to be okay.

A firefighter was also treated at the scene for a cut.

