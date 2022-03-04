Advertisement

Knights & Irish win sectional titles

Charleston Catholic girls win regional championship
Busy night in WV high school hoops
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland went on the road at won another sectional title when they beat Huntington High 60-53 while St. Joe topped Gilmer County to secure a regional championship game next week.

From girls high school basketball, Charleston Catholic beat Roane County to advance to the girls state tournament next week in Charleston.

Here are the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Thursday night.

