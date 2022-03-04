Knights & Irish win sectional titles

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland went on the road at won another sectional title when they beat Huntington High 60-53 while St. Joe topped Gilmer County to secure a regional championship game next week.

From girls high school basketball, Charleston Catholic beat Roane County to advance to the girls state tournament next week in Charleston.

Here are the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Thursday night.

