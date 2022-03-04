People escape burning home

UPDATE 3/4/2022 8:40 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People inside a burning home along Charleston’s east end were able to get out safely.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Thompson Street around 4:30 a.m.

None of the people inside of the home when the fire started were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Tony Hazelett, chief of detectives with the Charleston Police Department, confirms there was a domestic incident before the fire started.

Hazelett says Misty D. Adkins-Muhammad, 36, of Charleston has been charged with domestic battery.

Additional information from the Charleston Police Department could come out later.

