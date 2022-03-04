Advertisement

RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3

Recover Fun AirCups on Studio 3
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 4, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Chinese cupping is an ancient Oriental healing and therapy practice recently modernized by use of new technology.

RecoverFun AirCups are the new school, electronically pressurized, red light therapy enhanced, app controlled, fully customizable dynamic cupping experience.

Coach Chris, who’s always shows up with the latest and greatest in fitness and wellness, joined Susan on Studio 3 to discuss and demo that cutting edge advancement in personalized restorative therapy!

To save, use code: RF10CL on recoverfun.com.

You can also follow along with Chris at Chrislanefitness.com.

Click here to watch a demo video on RecoverFun AirCups.

