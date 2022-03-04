Advertisement

School board names new superintendent

Jackson County Schools in West Virginia will have a new superintendent later this year.
Jackson County Schools in West Virginia will have a new superintendent later this year.(Unsplash)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Jackson County Schools will have a new superintendent later this year.

On Thursday night, the Jackson County Board of Education unanimously voted William Hosaflook as their next superintendent.

He will begin that role on July 1.

Hosaflook replaces Blaine Hess, who’ll retire after serving 16 years as superintendent. Hosaflook currently serves as superintendent of Wood County Schools. He has served in various teaching and administrative posts in Jackson County, including principal at Ripley High School.

“We are looking forward to working with Mr. Hosaflook in his role as our superintendent,” said Board President Jim Frazier in a release. “He has a proven record of success as a teacher, building administrator, and superintendent. We are confident that he will continue our system’s path toward academic improvement and preparing our students for the future.”

Hess and Hosaflook will work together in the interim to make the transition easier, school officials said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

'The Courtship's' Nicole Remy on Studio 3
‘The Courtship’s’ Nicole Remy on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering on Studio 3
Muffaletta with The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3