School board names new superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Jackson County Schools will have a new superintendent later this year.

On Thursday night, the Jackson County Board of Education unanimously voted William Hosaflook as their next superintendent.

He will begin that role on July 1.

Hosaflook replaces Blaine Hess, who’ll retire after serving 16 years as superintendent. Hosaflook currently serves as superintendent of Wood County Schools. He has served in various teaching and administrative posts in Jackson County, including principal at Ripley High School.

“We are looking forward to working with Mr. Hosaflook in his role as our superintendent,” said Board President Jim Frazier in a release. “He has a proven record of success as a teacher, building administrator, and superintendent. We are confident that he will continue our system’s path toward academic improvement and preparing our students for the future.”

Hess and Hosaflook will work together in the interim to make the transition easier, school officials said.

