School bus rolls over hillside near elementary school

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A Boyd County Public Schools bus rolled down a hill Friday afternoon near Cannonsburg Elementary School, according to the county superintendent.

He said on social media that it happened between the elementary school and the Boyd County Early Childhood Academy.

No students were aboard, and no one was hurt, according to the superintendent.

Details about how the incident happened are not available.

