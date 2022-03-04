Advertisement

School bus rolls over hillside near elementary school

A Boyd County Public Schools bus rolled down a hill Friday afternoon near Cannonsburg...
A Boyd County Public Schools bus rolled down a hill Friday afternoon near Cannonsburg Elementary School.(Boyd County Public Schools)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A Boyd County Public Schools bus rolled down a hill Friday afternoon near Cannonsburg Elementary School, according to the county superintendent.

He said on social media that it happened between the elementary school and the Boyd County Early Childhood Academy.

No students were aboard, and no one was hurt, according to the superintendent.

Details about how the incident happened are not available.

