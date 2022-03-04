Advertisement

School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting

Olathe High School is seen in this aerial shot. Two people were injured in a shooting on...
Olathe High School is seen in this aerial shot. Two people were injured in a shooting on campus. Authorities said the incident happened in the office area.(Source: KCTV/CNN)
By Shain Bergan, KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Kansas high school that left a school resource officer and a school administrator injured.

Police and emergency crews responded at about 10:41 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kansas, according to KCTV.

The school was placed on lockdown, and police blocked off all entries until the situation was resolved. A suspect was taken into custody.

The two victims were take to a nearby medical center. Details on their conditions were not readily available.

The shooting occurred in the office area of the school, according to the Olathe Police Department, and no students were injured.

Police said there is no active threat at this time.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at the closed Family Video location near the school.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

'The Courtship's' Nicole Remy on Studio 3
‘The Courtship’s’ Nicole Remy on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering on Studio 3
Muffaletta with The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering