Advertisement

Man reported missing found

Investigators say Charles Elton Meade, 68, of Holden, has been found.
Investigators say Charles Elton Meade, 68, of Holden, has been found.(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 3/4/22 @ 12:05 a.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Logan County reported missing Thursday evening has been found.

According to Logan County 911 officials, Charles Elton Meade, 68, of Holden, was located.

Further details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a man missing from Logan County.

Investigators say Charles Elton Meade, 68, of Holden, may be driving in a 2012 silver Ford Focus with West Virginia registration 2XD676.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Meade has blue eyes and gray hair. Investigators say he could have an impairment that could affect his safety.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call their local 911 agency or West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

'The Courtship's' Nicole Remy on Studio 3
‘The Courtship’s’ Nicole Remy on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering on Studio 3
Muffaletta with The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3