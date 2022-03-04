Man reported missing found

UPDATE 3/4/22 @ 12:05 a.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Logan County reported missing Thursday evening has been found.

According to Logan County 911 officials, Charles Elton Meade, 68, of Holden, was located.

Further details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a man missing from Logan County.

Investigators say Charles Elton Meade, 68, of Holden, may be driving in a 2012 silver Ford Focus with West Virginia registration 2XD676.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Meade has blue eyes and gray hair. Investigators say he could have an impairment that could affect his safety.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call their local 911 agency or West Virginia State Police.

