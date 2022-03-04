Advertisement

Three arrested after suspected fentanyl found in container with false bottom

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – After receiving a tip, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says it discovered and seized 50 grams of a grayish powdery substance believed to be fentanyl.

The discovery was made after deputies were told about a planed narcotics deal in the parking lot of a business in the community of Prestonsburg.

The sheriff’s office says a K9 alerted on the passenger side door of a vehicle and two people were detained.

Deputies found the suspected fentanyl in a Pringles container with a false bottom.

While deputies were placing both a man and woman under arrest, they say another man walked up to the vehicle and stated that everything inside the vehicle belonged to him.

According to the sheriff’s office, all three individuals were arrested.

The sheriff says one person is from Charleston, West Virginia and the other two are from Detroit, Michigan.

The individuals are facing charges including importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives and trafficking a controlled substance.

Further information has not been released.

