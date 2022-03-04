Dogs put down after postal worker is injured

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two dogs have been put down following an incident where a postal worker was seriously injured, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday in Riffee Ridge in Putnam County.

According to Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the postal worker has significant injuries following the encounter.

Further information has not been released.

