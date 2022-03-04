Advertisement

WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Deputies arrived at a house in Colorado where the floor collapsed during a party to the sound of screaming and terrified voices Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage from a responding deputy who was called to the chaotic scene.

There were between 100 and 150 people at the home when part of the main floor collapsed, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The incident happened along E. Princeton Place, the neighborhood is in Englewood, which is south of Denver. Three juveniles were taken to the hospital, two had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney announced earlier this week there would be no charges filed in connection with the floor collapsing. The case was closed soon after.

2/26/22. Video released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. 3 people were injured.

Copyright 2022 KKTV/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

'The Courtship's' Nicole Remy on Studio 3
‘The Courtship’s’ Nicole Remy on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering on Studio 3
Muffaletta with The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering