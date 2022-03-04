Weekend weather wows and woes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the first weekend of meteorological spring (March thru May) and the weather will surely cooperate at least temperature-wise. Highs are forecasted to make the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. Now while Saturday earns the distinction of a Top 10 day, Sunday will offer the prospects of showers to impact outdoor plans.

Saturday will feature hazy sunshine and a quickening southwest wind. Highs will target the mid 70s with some excited thermometers reaching for 80 degrees.

Sunday will turn cloudier with showers likely at times. Still the rains will last only a few hours affording the chance to get outdoor activities in between the rains. Sunday night into Monday’s rains will be more forceful so the risk of street flooding will return. Given how warm and humid the air will be on Monday, some electrical activity will be likely. Highs for a third straight day will make the 70s.

