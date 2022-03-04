Advertisement

WV State wrestling tournament begins

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 75th West Virginia state wrestling tournament began Thursday night at the Mountain Health Arena with first round championship round matches for grapplers in Class AAA and Class AA/A.

Here are the highlights from some of the matches. The quarterfinals are Friday morning with the semi-finals later in the evening and the championship matches begin at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

