W.Va. income tax cut stalls in Senate

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ever since Valentine’s Day, Sen. Robert Karnes has taken to the Senate floor.

Every time, it’s the same message as he urges fellow senators to take up an income tax reduction passed by the House.

“House Bill 4007 is the start,” Karnes, R-Randolph, told fellow lawmakers Feb. 14. “It is the down payment on what we’ve been talking about since 2017.”

But the income tax cut was not mentioned Friday when the Senate passed its proposal of the state’s budget.

“This is a starting point for the final product that will be a combination of both the Senate and the House’s proposed budgets,” said Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.

Yet, the Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, warned there is very little appetite for the House proposal.

If passed, it would cut West Virginia’s top marginal tax rate for the first time since the late 1980s. But at only 10%, the average household would realize $200 to $300 in annual savings, and that is far less than what the Senate has in mind.

“What we want to do is put a plan forward that completely eliminates the personal income tax,” Takubo said after Friday’s floor session. “Lowering the personal income tax, I don’t think is going to have any effect at all, but eliminating the personal income tax, I think will move the state quite a bit.”

“Well, I think it’s a shame,” Karnes said afterwards in response.

The Randolph County senator agrees with elimination of the tax, and the House plan isn’t his first choice.

“But it’s a start,” he said. “Since we’ve been at this since 2017, and we haven’t actually got anything done yet, I think we have to be willing to say, ‘We’re going to make a start, and then next year, we’ll come back and visit it again.’”

The plan also faces opposition from Democrats who favor a sales tax reduction. They call the House proposal a tax break for the wealthy.

Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood, remained optimistic Friday, despite news of a potential road block in the Senate.

“There is a lifetime between now and next Saturday night when we have to come to some kind of an agreement,” he said. “So the negotiations will start sometime here very soon.”

Karnes’ plan remains unchanged going forward. He said it is a commitment he made to friends in the House.

“I said, ‘Look, if you send it over here, I will not stop talking about it until we get something done or until the session is over,” he said.

The House budget proposal -- with the tax cut included -- arrived on the House floor Friday morning. It will be read for a first time Saturday.

Delegates could vote on the plan early next week. Negotiations could begin soon thereafter.

The 60-day session ends Saturday, March 12.

