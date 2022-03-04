Advertisement

WVU men’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference games

Morehead State going to Morgantown for the first time in 4 decades
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(WDTV)
By WVU Sports Information
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 4, 2022) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball nonconference schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum.

WVU will open the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against Mount St. Mary’s. Mount St. Mary’s will play at the Coliseum for the sixth time and first since 2016.

Four days later, the Mountaineers will travel to Pitt for the Backyard Brawl on Friday, Nov. 11. The two teams will meet for the 189th time with WVU winning the last five meetings.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Morehead State will visit Morgantown for the first time since 1981. Penn will also make its first visit to the Coliseum since 1981 on Friday, Nov. 18.

West Virginia will have three games at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon, from Nov. 24-27. The Mountaineers will be joined by Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue and Xavier.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, West Virginia will meet a Big East team in the Big 12-Big East Battle. That opponent and location will be determined later.

WVU and Navy will meet for the first time since 1972, also played at the Coliseum, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Morgantown. UAB returns the trip to Morgantown from this past season’s meeting on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Blazers will play at the Coliseum for the first time since 1987.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, WVU will play host to Buffalo and close out 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 22 in the first-ever meeting against Stony Brook at home.

The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 28, with an opponent to be determined in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

West Virginia will play one exhibition game, which will be announced this summer.

Monday          Nov. 7             Mount St. Mary’s                                           Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday             Nov. 11           at Pitt                                                              Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tuesday          Nov. 15           Morehead State                                            Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday             Nov. 18           Penn                                                                Morgantown, W.Va.

Thursday        Nov. 24           Phil Knight Legacy #                                     Portland, Ore.

Friday             Nov. 25           Phil Knight Legacy #                                     Portland, Ore.

Sunday           Nov. 27           Phil Knight Legacy #                                     Portland, Ore.

Sunday           Dec. 4              Big 12-Big East Battle                                    TBD

Wednesday    Dec. 7              Navy                                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday         Dec. 10            UAB                                                                Morgantown, W.Va.

Sunday           Dec. 18            Buffalo                                                           Morgantown, W.Va.

Thursday        Dec. 22            Stony Brook                                                   Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday         Jan. 28            SEC/Big 12 Challenge                                    TBD

# Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier

- All Dates Subject to Change

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

2022 WV state girls tourney is set
Cabell Midland wins sectional title Thursday night
Knights & Irish win sectional titles
Busy night in WV high school hoops
Busy night in WV high school hoops
Ky boys regionals
16th and 15th regions whittled down