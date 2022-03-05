Advertisement

Child injured after car crashes into building

One child was injured after a driver crashed their car into a building.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A nine-year old child was injured after a driver sent their vehicle into a building in Lincoln County early Saturday afternoon.

According to the West Hamlin Fire Department, their agency and Lincoln County EMS were dispatched to Pam’s along Route 3.

Officials say the injuries were non-life threatening. The child was flown for precautionary reasons and the remaining patients were taken by ground ambulance.

