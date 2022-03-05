Child injured after car crashes into building

WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A nine-year old child was injured after a driver sent their vehicle into a building in Lincoln County early Saturday afternoon.

According to the West Hamlin Fire Department, their agency and Lincoln County EMS were dispatched to Pam’s along Route 3.

Officials say the injuries were non-life threatening. The child was flown for precautionary reasons and the remaining patients were taken by ground ambulance.

