Downtown Portsmouth leaning building condemned; owner working on repairs

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Along Second Street in downtown Portsmouth, Jack Vetter owns an old two-story building. He uses it as a workshop and garage.

“It’s old school, you can’t put new technology into it. You have to put it back the way it was,” Vetter said.

When Vetter purchased the building a decade ago, he says the building was leaning to its left side. The lean is very visible from the front of the building.

“This building has been leaning since 1940, just like it is now,” Vetter said.

Recently, father time finally caught up to the old building and a portion of the rear brick wall came tumbling down. This prompted the building official and city engineer Nathan Prosch to investigate, and the building is now condemned.

“Rain gets down in the bricks and then you get freeze and thaw. So when it freezes, it expands and pushes the brick out. That happens year after year after year and then eventually it just falls off,” Prosch explained.

City officials met with Vetter and explained that the building would have to either be demolished or quickly repaired. It dates back to 1868 when it housed a carriage construction company. With its long history, Vetter could not imagine tearing it down.

“I’m a preservationist. I believe that we need to try to keep our historic structures even though this one is maybe not on the pretty list so to speak,” Vetter said.

He says repairing the building is now his top priority and he has already been in contact with a structural engineer about how to fix it. He hopes to begin repairs as soon as possible and ensure that the building is structurally sound and safe to be around.

“Somebody could be walking close if something fell off or whatever. We are going to go around the whole building and make appropriate repairs,” Vetter said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.