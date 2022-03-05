First Warning Forecast | Feeling like spring this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a couple cool days to round out the work week, temperatures climb back to springy levels this weekend. Saturday will be the warmest day of the year by far as high temperatures soar to the 80-degree mark. However, with dry air and a stiff breeze, this does come with an elevated risk for brush fires. Showers and even a few thunderstorms return to the picture on Sunday and more so on Monday after a week-long dry stretch. This will be followed by another brief but noticeable chill-down for the middle of the week before temperatures try to bounce back.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and a chill as temperatures sit in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The thicker cloud cover to start the day will quickly be replaced by sunshine and soaring temperatures for the afternoon. Highs reach the 80-degree mark with a steady breeze.

Saturday evening stays breezy and mild with passing clouds. Temperatures remain in the 60s even through midnight.

Cloud cover continues to pass Saturday night, and a few sprinkles are possible towards dawn Sunday. As the breeze lingers, low temperatures only drop to the upper 50s.

Showers and a couple thunderstorms will pass on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky, although breaks in the precipitation are likely. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday with the risk for heavier rain and gustier winds in stronger cells. It will be another warm day in the 70s.

Tuesday turns drier but chillier under a partly cloudy sky; afternoon temperatures stay near 50 degrees.

A few showers are possible again on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky; high temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few showers late in the day as high temperatures return to the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.