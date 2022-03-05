First Warning Forecast | Rain returns for next couple of days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday brought a taste of late May or even early June to the region as temperatures soared to the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon. This served as the “grand finale” of the week-long dry stretch as rain is now back in the forecast Sunday and Monday. Both days will still be warm but hover near 70 degrees as opposed to 80. Then, a cold front ushers in chillier air for Tuesday. While temperatures make progress in climbing again towards the end of the work week, an even stronger cold front sweeps through just in time for next weekend, bringing the return to much more winterlike air.

Saturday evening stays breezy and mild with passing clouds. Temperatures remain in the 60s even through midnight.

Cloud cover continues to pass Saturday night, and a few sprinkles are possible towards dawn Sunday. As the breeze lingers, low temperatures only drop to the upper 50s to low 60s, milder on the hilltops.

Showers and a couple thunderstorms will pass on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees with a breeze.

Showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday with the risk for heavier rain and gustier winds in stronger cells. It will be another warm and breezy day in the 70s.

Tuesday turns drier but chillier under a partly cloudy sky; afternoon temperatures stay near 50 degrees.

A couple showers are possible again on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky, though most rain looks to stay just south of the area. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

On Thursday, expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few showers as high temperatures return to the mid 60s.

A blast of cold air arrives Friday night behind a strong cold front. A few snow showers are possible as low temperatures drop to the mid 20s.

Saturday turns drier under a partly cloudy sky but stays cold as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s.

