Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are approaching $4 a gallon as they rise for a second day.

The American Automobile Association says the national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $3.92 a gallon on Saturday.

According to AAA, gas prices have soared 19 cents in the last two days, 26 cents since Wednesday and 37 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.

Those are all the largest increases in those periods of time since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boyd County Public Schools bus rolled down a hill Friday afternoon near Cannonsburg...
School bus rolls over hillside near elementary school
The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Riffee Ridge in Putnam County.
Dogs attack mail carrier, leaving lacerations and puncture wounds
Anthony Archie was arrested following a report of shots fired in Huntington on Friday evening.
Two people arrested following shots-fired call
A driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph Thursday, with flashing lights and sirens in his...
Two-state police pursuit reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Police are investigating a report of shots fired.
Police investigate call of shots fired
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges