‘Rapidly growing’ wildfire in Inez

inez fire
inez fire(Inez Fire Rescue Facebook)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Inez Fire Rescue reported a ‘rapidly growing’ wildfire along Radio Tower Road in Inez, behind the Collier Center.

A Facebook post from Inez Fire Rescue said the fire is three to five acres in size and spreading due to high winds and dry conditions.

The cause of the fire is reportedly from a downed power line from a fallen tree.

This area is best known for the God’s Promise Trail and Kingfisher Trail.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry was on the scene as of 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Inez Fire Rescue advised caution in the area and warned people not to use the trails until the fires are extinguished.

