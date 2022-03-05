Tshiebwe named finalist for Wooden Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s record-setting big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding college basketball player.

The junior forward is averaging a double-double, 16.9 points per game and 15.3 rebounds per game. He’s UK’s leading scorer and the nation’s leading rebounder.

He’s also the only major conference player in the country averaging at least 1.5 blocked shots per game and 1.5 steals per game.

Former Wildcat Anthony Davis is the only UK player to win the Wooden Award.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.