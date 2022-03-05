Advertisement

Tshiebwe named finalist for Wooden Award

UK forward one of 15 players selected
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s record-setting big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding college basketball player.

The junior forward is averaging a double-double, 16.9 points per game and 15.3 rebounds per game. He’s UK’s leading scorer and the nation’s leading rebounder.

He’s also the only major conference player in the country averaging at least 1.5 blocked shots per game and 1.5 steals per game.

Former Wildcat Anthony Davis is the only UK player to win the Wooden Award.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

