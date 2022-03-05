Advertisement

WVU snaps seven game skid

Mountaineers head to Big 12 tourney with 15-16 record
Mountaineers snap 7 game skid
Mountaineers snap 7 game skid(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- — Taz Sherman scored 21 points and West Virginia’s veterans came through to beat TCU 70-64 on the Mountaineers’ senior day to snap a seven-game losing streak Saturday.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said his frustrations over watching his team make the same mistakes boiled over Thursday while studying film with his players. He pulled his freshmen out of the session and let them go practice their shots. The veterans had to stay in the room and figure it out for themselves.

Huggins was hoping his older players — some playing in their final home game — would double their efforts to finish the regular season strong.

They did.

Sherman was 9-of 17-shooting with three 3-pointers and another fifth-year player, Malik Curry, added 10 points for the Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12). Senior Sean McNeil scored 10 points, including the clinching free throws, as did sophomore Jalen Bridges.

Mike Miles Jr. scored 17 points and Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy 12 each for TCU (19-11, 8-10), which took a punch to its NCAA Tournament resume by losing to a last-place Mountaineers squad that came in with 14 losses in its last 15 games.

Trailing 39-33 at halftime, TCU took its first lead midway through the second half with a 15-4 run. Baugh led the way with seven points as the Horned Frogs went in front 55-51 with the Mountaineers committing six turnovers during the stretch and looking like lessons hadn’t been learned.

But after TCU’s lead reached six, the Mountaineers recovered from their eight-minute lull, working back into a tie with four minutes remaining.

Neither team scored for over two minutes before West Virginia finished the final 1:47 by outscoring TCU 11-3, starting with Sherman making two free throws after a TCU offensive foul then scoring off a steal by senior Kedrian Johnson. McNeil sank four free throws in the final 11 seconds.

West Virginia never trailed in the first half after taking a 6-0 lead with five points from Sherman. The Cavaliers led by as many as 11 before the Horned Frogs got within two late in the half as West Virginia missed 11 straight shots. But Sherman added his third 3-pointer of the half and another fifth-year player, Pauly Paulicap, followed with a bucket to go back up by seven with a minute remaining.

Both teams, which split their regular-season meetings, head to the Big 12 tournament Wednesday through Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boyd County Public Schools bus rolled down a hill Friday afternoon near Cannonsburg...
School bus rolls over hillside near elementary school
Anthony Archie was arrested following a report of shots fired in Huntington on Friday evening.
Two people arrested following shots-fired call
The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Riffee Ridge in Putnam County.
Dogs attack mail carrier, leaving lacerations and puncture wounds
A driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph Thursday, with flashing lights and sirens in his...
Two-state police pursuit reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

Kentucky closed out the regular season on Saturday with a win at Florida.
Cats win season finale over Florida
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Tshiebwe named finalist for Wooden Award
Local teams advance in post-season hoops from WV, Ohio & Kentucky
Local hoops teams moving on in post-season
Busy night o' hoops
Busy night o' hoops