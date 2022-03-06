First Warning Forecast | Another round of showers before cooler air arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From Saturday’s 80-degree temperatures to thunderstorms crossing the region on Sunday, there sure are signs that spring is in the air. However, the springy feel is soon to come to an end after a strong cold front crosses on Monday. This front will also be the focus for another round of showers and thunderstorms that has potential to bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Cooler and more seasonable weather will stick around for much of the work week before an even stronger cold front arrives just in time for next weekend, bringing a definite winter feel back. Technically, spring is not here just yet!

Rain shifts northward and out of the area Sunday night, so there will be a decent period of drying. During this time, a stiff breeze picks up from the south as temperatures fall only slightly to the upper 50s. There will be some breaks in the clouds as well.

Monday morning starts dry and breezy for most, though just after sunrise a line of gusty showers and storms will approach western portions of the region. This line will continue progressing eastward through the rest of the morning and afternoon hours. Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely, so power flickers and local high water may result.

After rising to near 70 degrees before the rain arrives, temperatures turn much chillier Monday afternoon with lighter showers and a continued strong wind. Readings in the 40s will be seen at sunset.

Monday night sees low temperatures dropping to the mid 30s. A few flurries may fly into early Tuesday morning, though no accumulation is expected.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with afternoon temperatures coming up much cooler near the 50-degree mark.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday with a few showers likely, especially over southern and eastern portions of the region. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 50s but will be cooler in areas that see more rain.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky and stays mostly dry outside of an isolated shower or two. High temperatures rise to near 60 degrees.

Friday starts dry, but rain chances increase late in the day as clouds increase. High temperatures reach the mid 60s.

Saturday turns much colder as morning temperatures start in the upper 20s and afternoon temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s. Some snow showers are possible throughout the day.

Sunday becomes mostly sunny but stays cold; morning temperatures will drop all the way down to the mid 20s while afternoon temperatures rise to near 40 degrees.

