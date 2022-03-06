Herd to play Tuesday in CUSA tourney

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall men’s basketball team will be the East Division’s seven seed in next week’s Conference USA Tournament, which will be held in Frisco, Texas in the Ford Center at The Star.

The Thundering Herd (11-20 overall, 4-14 C-USA) will face FIU, the East Division’s sixth seed, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 CT in first round action. The game will be played on Court A and carried by ESPN+.

The Panthers (15-16, 5-13) won both meetings between the two teams, first by a 70-66 score in Miami on January 20, and again 72-71 on February 10 in Huntington.

Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd with 25 points in the first meeting, while Andrew Taylor’s 22 points paced the home team in the second. Tevin Brewer (19, 20) was FIU’s leading scorer in both tilts.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will play Louisiana Tech (21-9, 12-6), who earned the West Division’s third seed. That game will be in the second round on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET/6 CT on Court B. It will also be carried on ESPN+.

