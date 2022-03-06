Advertisement

Herd to play Tuesday in CUSA tourney

Marshall to take on FIU in Frisco, Texas
(WSAZ)
By MU Sports Information
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall men’s basketball team will be the East Division’s seven seed in next week’s Conference USA Tournament, which will be held in Frisco, Texas in the Ford Center at The Star.

The Thundering Herd (11-20 overall, 4-14 C-USA) will face FIU, the East Division’s sixth seed, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 CT in first round action. The game will be played on Court A and carried by ESPN+.

The Panthers (15-16, 5-13) won both meetings between the two teams, first by a 70-66 score in Miami on January 20, and again 72-71 on February 10 in Huntington.

Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd with 25 points in the first meeting, while Andrew Taylor’s 22 points paced the home team in the second. Tevin Brewer (19, 20) was FIU’s leading scorer in both tilts.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will play Louisiana Tech (21-9, 12-6), who earned the West Division’s third seed. That game will be in the second round on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET/6 CT on Court B. It will also be carried on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Archie was arrested following a report of shots fired in Huntington on Friday evening.
Two people arrested following shots-fired call
Police spent several hours negotiating with a subject to exit the building with his hands up.
Man arrested after two-hour standoff
The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Riffee Ridge in Putnam County.
Dogs attack mail carrier, leaving lacerations and puncture wounds
A Boyd County Public Schools bus rolled down a hill Friday afternoon near Cannonsburg...
School bus rolls over hillside near elementary school
One child was injured after a driver crashed their car into a building.
Child injured after car crashes into building

Latest News

Mountaineers snap 7 game skid
WVU snaps seven game skid
Kentucky closed out the regular season on Saturday with a win at Florida.
Cats win season finale over Florida
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
Tshiebwe named finalist for Wooden Award
Local teams advance in post-season hoops from WV, Ohio & Kentucky
Local hoops teams moving on in post-season