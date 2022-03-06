Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nitro Police are asking the public to help locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning that left one person injured.

According to a news release, the incident happened just after midnight along 40th Street and Cochran Lane, where first responders were called out for a pedestrian struck.

Officials quickly determined the victim was a juvenile who was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The striking vehicle was described as a smaller grey or silver car, that was traveling at a high rate of speed. The car did not stop, and continued toward Cross Lanes on 40th Street.

The vehicle is believed to have damage to the driver’s side head light and the drivers side mirror.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact the Nitro Police Department. Ptlm. M. A. Clay is investigating, and he can be reached by email at npdmclay@nitropolice.com, through the Nitro Police Department Facebook page, or by calling 304-729-8071.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.