Advertisement

4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after several people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon, WAVE reported.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation determined a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street, and someone in the car fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant.

No description of the four people shot were provided. Two of the people shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and the other two were taken by private means to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Smiley said.

All four people are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The police said they are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hit-and-run
Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
Police spent several hours negotiating with a subject to exit the building with his hands up.
Man arrested after two-hour standoff
One child was injured after a driver crashed their car into a building.
Child injured after car crashes into building
inez fire
‘Rapidly growing’ wildfire in Inez

Latest News

A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a...
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
Biden EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in the brain, particularly damaging...
COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in brain, study shows