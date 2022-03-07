Carter County school dismisses early due to high water

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Due to rising water, Heritage Elementary students will be dismissed early, school administration announced Monday afternoon.

School officials say this decision also includes East Carter Middle and High Schools students who live in the Heritage community.

Middle and High School students who ride buses: 40, 44, 72, 80, 84 and 96 are being shuttled to Heritage Elementary at this time.

As soon as buses arrive, Heritage Elementary students will be dismissed.

Buses 30, 60 and 74 will not run.

