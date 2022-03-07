Court discusses motions in eldest Wagner son’s Pike County Massacre case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several motions were discussed Monday between the defense and the prosecution in the eldest Wagner son’s Pike County Massacre case.

George Wagner IV’s attorneys argued during the hearing that the judge should release and seal a pre-trial copy of transcripts of all 350 witnesses that testified before the grand jury in 2018.

The prosecution says that the Ohio Supreme Court already ruled on the matter, stating that the defense is not entitled to that information.

Wagner IV’s attorneys stated that they would like the prosecution to hand over the entire file and evidence of the case, stating that it would be the best for everyone.

According to Prosecutor Angela Canepa, these motions were argued in 2020.

Judge Randy Deering has yet to rule on them.

In December, the judge denied a motion for the eight aggravated murder charges to be dismissed.

According to court records, attorneys for Wagner IV say that the confessions from his mother and younger brother determine that he did not shoot or kill any member of the Rhoden family.

His younger brother Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela pleaded guilty earlier this year for their roles in the execution-style murders.

George and his father, George “Billy” Wagner III, have pleaded not guilty.

Canepa said in Feb. that the state is willing to agree that Wagner IV was not the shooter of any of the eight killed, under Jake Wagner’s plea offer.

They stated in court Monday that they do not know who shot whom.

Wagner IV’s attorneys are arguing the death penalty should be off the table because he didn’t shoot anyone.

Court records show that he was indicted on a total of 22 charges.

Wagner IV will start trial on Aug. 29.

