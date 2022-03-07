Advertisement

COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in brain, study shows

A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in the brain, particularly damaging...
A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of grey matter in the brain, particularly damaging the areas relating to smell.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears that COVID-19 can cause the loss of grey matter in the brain.

A new study published Monday in Nature found that even mild COVID-19 infections can cause damage in the brain, particularly the area related to smell.

Scientists compared brain imaging from more than 400 people who had COVID-19 with nearly 400 people who were not infected.

Researchers found that that brains of those who had COVID-19 had a greater loss of grey matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared with those who were not infected.

The lead author of the study says he plans on doing brain images of participants in one or two years to see if the damage goes away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hit-and-run
Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
Police spent several hours negotiating with a subject to exit the building with his hands up.
Man arrested after two-hour standoff
One child was injured after a driver crashed their car into a building.
Child injured after car crashes into building
inez fire
‘Rapidly growing’ wildfire in Inez

Latest News

A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a...
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
Biden EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids