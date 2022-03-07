COVID-19 W.Va. | 12 additional deaths, 1,085 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 7, 2022, there are currently 1,909 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,452 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 64-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Mineral County, a 45-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Nicholas County, an 82-year old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Preston County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 68-year old male from Raleigh County.

Monday, the majority of West Virginia’s County Alert System map is green, indicating a low infection rate. One county is color-coded gold. One county is color-coded orange and seven are listed as yellow on the map.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

As of Monday, 424 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 107 have been admitted to the ICU and 57 are on ventilators.

As for COVID-19 pediatric patients, 10 are in the hospital and one has been admitted to the ICU.

According to the DHHR. there are 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, 65 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent is fully vaccinated and 401,668 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

485,000 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (22), Berkeley (82), Boone (16), Braxton (22), Brooke (26), Cabell (71), Calhoun (10), Clay (24), Doddridge (7), Fayette (80), Gilmer (2), Grant (4), Greenbrier (69), Hampshire (11), Hancock (9), Hardy (7), Harrison (105), Jackson (27), Jefferson (24), Kanawha (142), Lewis (8), Lincoln (29), Logan (32), Marion (114), Marshall (29), Mason (23), McDowell (41), Mercer (100), Mineral (15), Mingo (32), Monongalia (79), Monroe (26), Morgan (4), Nicholas (71), Ohio (20), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (16), Preston (49), Putnam (47), Raleigh (61), Randolph (14), Ritchie (10), Roane (11), Summers (10), Taylor (36), Tucker (17), Tyler (11), Upshur (42), Wayne (18), Webster (40), Wetzel (19), Wirt (5), Wood (70), Wyoming (37). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.