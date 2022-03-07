Advertisement

EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run

Pike Co. man arrested
Pike Co. man arrested
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Pike County was arrested early Monday morning after Police said he was involved in a fatal hit and run.

A citation reads that Christopher Allen Salyer, 51, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and manslaughter.

According to the arrest citation, Salyer hit a pedestrian and left the scene without stopping to check on the man he hit.

The man who was hit, Cecil Norman, died from the injuries in the hit and run, police said.

Police then said Salyer was found in a locked bathroom at a home off East Keyser Heights where the car involved in the hit and run was parked.

Salyer was taken into custody and waived his Miranda Rights, according to the arrest citation.

