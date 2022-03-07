Kanawha County exceeds 600 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County has exceeded 600 deaths due to COVID-19, the Kanawha Charleston Health Department announces Monday.

“Sadly, today, we reached another unfortunate milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic by exceeding 600 deaths in Kanawha County as a result of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “With each soul lost to this pandemic, we remember them as our family, our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues, and we celebrate the lives they lived and those lives that they have touched,” she added.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every one of these individuals and their families,” concluded Dr. Young.

The current death total stands at 604 in Kanawha County. For more information on public health services offered by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, please visit www.kchdwv.org or call (304) 348-8080.

