Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After being released from the hospital Monday, a woman was arrested by the Charleston Police Department for driving under the influence causing death.

According to the Charleston Police Department, two people were killed in the accident on Feb. 26 along I-77 South.

Officers say the two-vehicle crash happened in the middle lanes of Interstate 77 South at the 100.6 mile marker just before the Leon Sullivan Exit.

The driver of one vehicle, Edriene D. Sutton, was taken to the hospital.

Following his release, Sutton was arrested by the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The passenger riding in Sutton’s vehicle, Brittany Weldon, 27, of Charleston was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, Joshua Robinson, 37, of Charleston was also killed in the crash.

Charleston Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

No further information about the crash has been released.

