Masks optional in WVU classrooms and labs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mask requirements for individuals, regardless of vaccination status, in classrooms and labs across West Virginia University’s campus will be lifted, effective Tuesday, March 8.

The decision comes after the University made mask wearing optional in other indoor settings on Feb. 16 amid a decline in COVID-19 cases on campus, surrounding communities and across the state.

The university says the move is in response to increased levels of vaccination and boosters among WVU students, faculty and staff.

According to the university, there are currently no residents in Gaskins House which serves as an isolation option for students who have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Morgantown campus.

The release also states that the CDC has moved Monongalia County from high to medium risk and, per CDC guidance, the county is no longer under a recommendation to wear masks indoors.

Masks will continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses through March 18 under federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration.

Masks will continue to be required for employees, patients and visitors in designated areas of the Health Sciences Center where patient care services are provided. Additionally, WVU employees and students involved in patient care, including residents, fellows and students, are required to follow separate WVU Health System or other clinical provider’s policies, including those related to COVID-19, such as masks, PPE and vaccinations.

Masks will also continue to be required for those conducting and participating in face-to-face human subject research activities.

Those with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

And anyone who would prefer to continue wearing a mask indoors is welcomed and encouraged to do so.

