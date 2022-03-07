Monday Forecast | Threats of gusty winds, spot flooding

(WSAZ) - Temperatures have been racing toward the 70s Monday morning, but will be stopped in their tracks once a line of showers and thunderstorms crosses overhead.

A lot of our Ohio counties saw their rains arrive in the late-morning hours, with the rest set to see those same rains in the hours that follow.

The good news is that some of those coalfield counties in West Virginia and Kentucky will be able to get things done before the rains, but the bad news is that the longer the rains hold off, the more energy will available for storms.

It takes a lot of energy to go from the 70s to the 40s, which for us will manifest itself in gusty winds and downpours.

The first hour or two of the rain will be where all the trouble occurs, with a more manageable shower scattering in afterwards.

Overnight Monday it will get even cooler, sinking into the 30s by tomorrow morning, enough for a few flurries in the mountain counties.

The pendulum swing is complete by then, keeping us stuck in the 40s in partly sunny skies Tuesday.

FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.