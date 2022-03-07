Advertisement

Nearly 3,000 without water in part of southeast Ohio

Nearly 3,000 Hecla Water customers are without service Monday evening after a large tree fell...
Nearly 3,000 Hecla Water customers are without service Monday evening after a large tree fell and damaged a water line.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Nearly 3,000 Hecla Water customers are without service Monday evening after a large tree fell and damaged a water line.

Tony Howard, general manager of Hecla Water, released that information, saying it may not be until Tuesday morning that service is restored to most customers.

Howard said crews are working in the Proctorville area, just south of state Route 7. He said they will continue working until service is restored.

